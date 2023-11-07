Disgraceful of Shakib and Bangladesh to stoop that low, says a fuming Angelo Mathews after being TIMED OUT

Match 38 of the ODI World Cup was held between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, where Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangla Tigers won by three wickets in pursuit of 280 with 53 balls to spare. While Tanzim Hasan Sakib's three-fer, Najmul Hossain Shanto's 90 and captain Shakib's 82 helped Bangladesh win a dramatic contest, in New Delhi, the game will be remembered for Angelo Mathews being the first batter to be timed out in international cricket.

Mathews was declared timed out after the former Sri Lankan captain did not face a single delivery during the two-minute window, as stipulated in tournament laws, due to helmet issues. This led to Shakib appealing and the umpires eventually adjudging Mathews out. It resulted in a huge controversy and Mathews didn't mince his words in the post-match presser, where he explained his side and termed 'Shakib and Bangladesh' disgraceful for 'stooping so low'.

Mathews said, "It was obviously disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh. If they want to take wickets like that and stoop down to that level, there's something wrong, drastically."

"It's very disappointing way that Bangladesh played. If it was mankading or obstructing the field, there's no issue. Within two minutes I was at the crease, and it was when I was at the crease that my helmet broke. The umpires saw this. I still had five seconds left. After I showed my helmet, the umpires said [Bangladesh] had appealed. So I asked where common sense was because my two minutes hadn't passed," he further opined.

Mathews added, "I've got no words to explain it. In my 15 years of playing I've never seen a team or a player stoop so low. Unfortunately [the strap breaking] happened against Bangladesh. I don't think any other team would do that, because it was black and white. It was equipment malfunction. It was a safety issue as well. We know that without a helmet I can't face the bowling."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib said at the post-match ceremony, "One of our fielders came to me and said if you appeal now, he'll be out. Then I appealed and the umpire asked me if I am serious and if I am going to take it back or not. I said no, it's in the rules. It's in the laws."