World Cup 2023: 'I was at war', Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Angelo Mathews' timed out dismissal

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan admitted he was at war when he appealed for the timed out dismissal against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews at the ongoing ODI World Cup. During the Sri Lankan innings, Mathews was adjudged timed out after he did not face a single ball during the two-minute window, as stipulated in tournament laws.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Shakib spilled the beans on what prompted him to make the appeal, especially after no fielding captain had ever done it in international cricket's 146-year history.

"One of our fielders came to me and said if you appeal now he'll be out. Then I appealed and the umpire asked me if I am serious and if I am going to take it back or not. I said no, it's in the rules. It's in the laws," said Shakib.

"I don't know if it's right or wrong but I felt I was at war (grins). I had to take the decision to make my team win. If it's in the rules why not take those chances," he added.

The Bangladesh captain said picking up the fight with Mathews and Sri Lanka helped the team raise its game as well.

"I thought that helped. At 36, the fight doesn't come all the time but today it helped, I won't deny that."

Disappointed with the umpires: Kusal Mendis

While Shakib took a diplomatic route in explaining his decision, Mathews did not hold back.

"It was disgraceful from Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh. If they want to play cricket like that, there is something wrong drastically. Just disgraceful. Up until today, I had a lot of respect for Shakib, but he lost all. We have video evidence, we will put it out later," said Mathews.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Medis said he was disappointed that umpires did not take the right call during the situation.

"It's very disappointing. When Angelo came into the crease, there was five seconds left. It was an equipment failure as he noticed the helmet strap had come off, the umpires should have intervened and logic should have prevailed. It is disappointing that umpires couldn't step in and make the right decision," said Mendis.

While Mendis said there were five seconds left on the clock, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, during the mid-innings cleared that Mathews arrived at the crease after the two-minute period had elapsed

"In the instance this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those two minutes, even before the strap became an issue for him," said Holdstock.

"Yes, that's correct, the two minutes had already elapsed before he had received the next delivery," he added.