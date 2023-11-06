What is timed out dismissal in cricket? Explaining everything you need to know

Cricket has myriad ways to dismiss a batter on the crease but one of the rarest forms of dismissal is the 'timed out' which has gained prominence after the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match.

During the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 6, former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews was sent back to the pavilion before facing a single ball. He was timed out by the Bangladesh side and became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be dismissed in such a manner.

After the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama's wicket, Mathews was ambling out to bat at no. 6. The veteran had already taken his sweet time to arrive at the crease and before he could take guard, realised that the strap of his helmet had come loose.

Without informing the fielding side, Mathews turned towards the dugout and signalled for a replacement helmet. As Mathews waited, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a "timed out" dismissal and the umpires upheld the appeal much to Mathews' dismay.

What does the rule say?

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rule book, a timed-out dismissal is a legitimate mode of dismissal:

"After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."

While the MCC rule states that the batter has three minutes to arrive at the crease after the previous dismissal, the World Cup tournament rule stipulates two minutes. According to rules. the playing conditions supersede the laws.

“After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” reads the tournament playing conditions.

Has it happened before?

Before Mathews' dismissal, a batter had been timed out only six times in any format, albeit in first-class cricket only. Andrew Jordaan was the first player to be dismissed using this mode when he could not resume his overnight innings after failing to reach the ground as the streets had been flooded.

Other instances when timed out dismissal has been invoked:

Hemulal Yadav - Tripura vs Orissa, Cuttack (1997-98)

Vasbert Drakes - Border vs Free State, East London (2002)

AJ Harris - Nottinghamshire v Durham UCCE, Nottingham (2003)

Ryan Austin - Combined Campuses and Colleges v Windward Islands, Kingstown (2013-14)

Charles Kunje - Matabeleland Tuskers v Mountaineers, Bulawayo (2017)

Any previous instances in international cricket?

The closest international cricket came to witnessing 'timed out' dismissal was during the third Test match between India and South Africa in Capetown during the 2006-07 series.

During the second innings, after India lost both their openers, Sachin Tendulkar, the designated no. 4 could not stride out to bat as he had spent time off (18 minutes) the pitch during South Africa’s innings on day three. Tendulkar was ineligible to bat for another 18 minutes and this led to a kerfuffle in the Indian dressing room.

With VVS Laxman still in the shower, captain Sourav Ganguly found himself rushing against time to reach the popping crease. In the end, Ganguly arrived in the middle but only after a six-minute delay.

If it not been for South Africa’s generosity, especially captain Graeme Smith who decided against the 'timed-out' appeal, Ganguly would have become the first victim of the mode of dismissal.