Exclusive | 'We were absolutely disheartened': Mandeep Singh on India's 2023 Hockey WC exit with NZ loss

Hockey has once again regained mileage in the country. In the recent past, Indian teams have brought several laurels to the nation and earned accolades for their performances. The senior men's team won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, after a 41-year-hiatus, whereas the women's team ended fourth -- their best-ever showing -- after a close defeat at the hands of Great Britain.

While the senior men's and women's teams are making heads turn and contributing to the game's growth and popularity nationwide, the elusive World Cup title continues to evade countrymen since 1975; their solitary trophy at the showpiece event (which came in the men's category). The current Indian men's team, who is an eight-time Olympic champion overall, is a promising unit but bowed out of the last two World Cups in the quarter-finals and crossovers, respectively.

In the 2023 Hockey World Cup, held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Harmanpreet Singh-led India won twice and drew a game in the group stage before losing to New Zealand in the crossovers in an epic battle. The match was interestingly poised at 3-3 before India lost in the shootouts, 3-5, to face an early exit. The last two World Cups have displayed India's limitless talent and skills but their ability to win knockout games remains their Achilles heel.

During the recently-held Hockey Annual Awards at the national capital, on March 17 (Friday), WION's Aditya Sahay interacted with India's forward Mandeep Singh who reflected on their heartbreaking loss vs NZ, the road ahead, and shared a message for aspiring athletes.

Overall WC experience

Mandeep stated, "We did play very well in the World Cup. But the game versus New Zealand is the one we lost in the shootouts. We can say it wasn't our day. We were very hopeful but it was our game but we lost. We couldn't believe it ourselves. Yet, we have made a comeback. In the ongoing FIH Pro League, we are on a roll having beaten Australia and Germany, and are at the top. Our focus will now be to win gold in the Asian Games."

How did a depleted Indian side recover post their WC heartbreak?

"It is difficult. You can't take any team lightly. Every game is tough. We were very disheartened (after the loss vs New Zealand). But we have realised that hockey isn't over for us. Winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. In the upcoming event, we have to make sure we don't repeat the same mistakes and march ahead," the 28-year-old further opined.

Indian hockey is flourishing at the junior level as well. In late 2022, the junior men's hockey team triumphed in the Sultan of Johar Cup. Hence, the future is certainly bright and big WC wins remains round the corner. In this regard, Mandeep shared a message for the young hockey players.

Message for youngsters?