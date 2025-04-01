Vandana Katariya, one of the most accomplished and inspirational figures in India women hockey team, has announced her international retirement from international hockey. A name synonymous with resilience and determination, Vandana leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond the field. Her journey, marked by remarkable achievements and personal struggles, has inspired countless young athletes, especially women from small towns and rural areas.

Born in Roshnabad, Uttarakhand, Vandana Katariya's journey in hockey began at a time when the sport lacked significant support for women in India. Despite societal and financial challenges, she pursued her passion with relentless dedication. Her breakthrough came in 2013 when she played a crucial role in India’s bronze medal victory at the Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup. This performance marked her as a player to watch, and she continued to shine in subsequent tournaments.

Vandana's contribution to Indian hockey is unparalleled. She was part of the Indian squad that won gold at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, silver at the 2018 Asian Games, and was instrumental in India's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. During the Tokyo Olympics, Vandana became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Games, an achievement that underscored her attacking prowess and cemented her place in the sport's history.

Her leadership qualities and experience also played a crucial role in India's qualification for major international tournaments. She was a mentor to many young players, guiding them through the pressures of top-level hockey. Vandana’s tenacity and never-give-up attitude made her a beacon of hope for aspiring female athletes in India.

Vandana’s success did not come without hardships. She faced financial difficulties growing up, and her family had to overcome societal prejudices about women in sports. One of the most tragic moments in her life came during the Tokyo Olympics when she lost her father. Instead of leaving the tournament, she used the setback as motivation to perform at her best. This resilience not only won the hearts of fans but also inspired athletes worldwide.

Despite her numerous achievements, Vandana had to endure gender discrimination and caste-based abuse, especially after India’s semi-final loss in Tokyo. However, she stood strong against the odds, becoming a symbol of courage and determination. Her ability to rise above adversity and continue to perform at the highest level remains one of the most inspiring aspects of her career.

Decision to retire

Announcing her retirement, Vandana expressed gratitude towards her coaches, teammates, and supporters. “Hockey has given me everything. It has shaped my life and given me an identity. While it is hard to step away, I am content knowing that I have given my best to the sport and my country,” she said in a heartfelt message.

Her retirement marks the end of an era for Indian women’s hockey. However, Vandana said that no matter where, she will continue to support the team and cheer the loudest from the stands in the stadium or from home.

Her legacy

While her international career has come to an end, Vandana Katariya’s impact on Indian hockey will endure. She has paved the way for young girls, proving that talent and hard work can break barriers. Reflecting on her journey, Vandana once said, “If my story inspires even one young girl to pick up a hockey stick and dream big, I consider that my biggest victory.”

When asked about what's next for her. Vandana replied with a smile and said, "I don't even know what to do right now. I guess, I need a little break to understand myself."



Vandana finished as the most-capped player in the history of Indian women’s hockey with 320 international appearances and 158 goals to her name.