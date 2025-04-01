Charlotte Edwards has been appointed as the new head coach of the England women's cricket team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday. A former England captain, Edwards played over 300 matches for her country, securing two World Cup titles and five Ashes victories during a distinguished 20-year career.

The 45-year-old, England’s all-time leading run-scorer, takes over from Jon Lewis, who was dismissed in March following England’s 16-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Since retiring in 2017, Edwards has built an impressive coaching resume, achieving success in English domestic cricket and global T20 leagues. She has led the Southern Vipers in regional competitions, Southern Brave in The Hundred, Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League, and Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League.

'Thrilled to be back in leadership role'

Expressing her excitement, Edwards said: "I am thrilled to be back in a leadership role with the England Women’s team. It means the world to wear the three lions again. Leading England as captain for a decade was an incredible honor, and I am deeply passionate about this team and its future.

"We have a highly talented group of players, and I’m eager to work with them, helping them grow individually and as a team. With two home series coming up, followed by the ICC Women’s World Cup in India later this year and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil next summer, the challenges ahead are exciting. There’s also the historic first-ever Olympic women’s cricket competition at LA 2028, and I can’t wait to lead this team in pursuit of success.”

ECB Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor, described Edwards as the standout candidate for the role.

"Charlotte has the experience, passion, and expertise to take this team forward. Her track record as a head coach across different environments speaks volumes about her leadership and commitment to excellence. She is a proven winner, both as a player and a coach, and understands the importance of creating a high-performance yet supportive team culture," Connor said.

Edwards transitions to the ECB from Hampshire, with her first match in charge set for May 21 against the West Indies at Canterbury. The ECB also confirmed that a new women’s captain will be announced in due course.

(With inputs from agencies)