Shardul Thakur has spoken out in favor of creating pitches that give bowlers a 'fair and square chance' rather than favoring batters, a trend he feels has been prevalent in the Indian Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) first home game of the season against Punjab Kings, Thakur emphasised the need for balanced pitches that don’t favor one side. “It’s not just about what I want, it’s what bowlers as a whole want,” Thakur said. “A lot of bowlers may not be outspoken or have the chance to speak up about pitch conditions, but all we’re asking for is a level playing field.”

Thakur explained that bowlers are simply seeking conditions where the game feels balanced, and batters aren't just coming in and dominating with big scores. "We just want a fair chance to bowl and get wickets," he added. "The pitch should not be tilted heavily in favor of the batters, giving them the advantage to smash us."

'Preparation is key'

In IPL 2025, high-scoring games have been common, with six matches surpassing 200 runs already. In one of the games, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 286/6. While Thakur expressed some reservations about the Impact Player rule, he believes that the real issue lies with the pitches.

"We’ve seen the impact of the new rule, where teams can play an extra batter. The rule brings entertainment, but the big scores aren’t just because of that change," he noted. "The pitches also play a big part. We, as bowlers, just want a fair chance to get batsmen out.”

Thakur, who joined LSG as a replacement player, has quickly become the team's poster boy and their leading wicket-taker with six wickets from two matches, maintaining an economy rate of 8.83. He attributes his success to his preparation and understanding of his game. 'Preparation is key', Thakur said. "It’s all about knowing how to bowl depending on the pitch conditions, the match situation, and which batter you're facing."

Despite a series of injuries in the team, with Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav sidelined, Thakur insists the team must focus on what is available rather than what is missing. "We have the bowlers available to us, and we have to focus on that," he said.

"In the IPL, all 25 players in the squad are equal. Past performances may earn players more opportunities, but when you step onto the field, it’s about your confidence, your preparation, and how you perform on that particular day," he signed off.

(With inputs from agencies)