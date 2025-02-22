Born into a family deeply rooted in table tennis, Selena Selvakumar was destined for greatness.

Her mother, N. Arul Selvi, a former national TT player, clinched a gold medal at the 1994 National Games, setting a benchmark that Selena would go on to surpass. Guided by her parents—father J. Selvakumar, a former national player, and mother, who coached her from 2008 to 2018—Selena’s journey in table tennis began at an early age, marked by unwavering discipline and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

From the moment she first picked up a table tennis paddle, it all came very natural to her. Sports was not just a passion but a way of life for Selena.

Her first major breakthrough came in 2011 when she clinched the gold medal in the Girls U-11 category at the National Ranking TT Championship held in Srinagar. This win was just the beginning of an illustrious journey that has seen her rise to the peak of Indian table tennis.

As Selena honed her craft, she trained under some of India’s most renowned coaches, including Mr. Vasu, Mr. Ramesh Babu, Mr. Ravivenkatesh, Mr. Rajatkamal, and Mr. Rajan from Chennai, as well as Mr. Somnath Ghosh and Mr. Aman Balgu from Hyderabad. These training sessions instilled in her a deep understanding of the sport and a relentless drive to succeed.

'Manika Batra is my role model'

In 2014, she continued her winning streak, securing a gold medal in the Junior Girls singles category at the National Ranking TT Championship in Agra.

Selena’s journey took an international turn when she dominated the ITTF Qatar Junior and Cadet World Ranking Competition in 2016, winning three gold medals in Junior Girls singles, teams, and doubles. She replicated this remarkable feat in 2017 at the ITTF Egypt Junior and Cadet World Ranking Competition in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Presently, Selena is training under the esteemed guidance of Mr. Raman, an Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee, and Ms. Bhuvaneshwari, a former international player, at the Raman TT High-Performance Center in Chennai. Her rigorous training regimen and dedication to the sport continue to propel her towards new heights.

Professionally, Selena is associated with the Income Tax Department, Chennai as an inspector. Despite her achievements, Selena remains humble and reserved, preferring to listen more than she speaks. She draws inspiration from legendary Indian table tennis players, including Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manika Batra.

Speaking on her daughter’s success, Arul Selvi said, “Watching Selena win the gold medal at the National Games was one of the happiest moments of my life. Seeing her carry forward the legacy fills me with immense pride.”

Selena Selvakumar’s journey is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and an unyielding passion for table tennis. With every match, every victory, and every challenge she overcomes, she continues to inspire a new generation of athletes to dream big and strive for excellence.