Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar says that Virat Kohli needs to 'tighten up now' after being dismissed cheaply during Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Feb 21. Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took Kohli's wicket for 22 runs - sixth time he was dismissed by a leggie in his last six ODI innings.

"It is to a great extent due to the fact that the bat face opens up. Same thing happens when he's playing against the quicks in Australia. The bat face opening up, looking to play through the covers, opening the face of the bat, that gets him into trouble. So, that is something that he's got to watch out for, even when he got out," Gavaskar told India Today.

"A couple of times before he got out, he reached for Rishad, the ball turned, the bat face opened, and luckily the bat face opened and so there was no nick. So, that is something that he'll have to tighten up on now. But yes, I guess if you're getting out to the same kind of bowling, then there is a bit of concern there," added Gavaskar.

Kohli's leg-spin weakness

Before the match against Bangladesh, Kohli had played two ODIs against England and was dismissed by spinner Adil Rashid both the times. Prior to that, Kohli played three ODIs against Sri Lanka and was dismissed by Dunith Wellalage (left-arm othrodox which same as right-hand leg spin), Jeffery Vandersey and Wanindu Hasaranga, both regular leg-spinners.

Ahead of the match against Pakistan on Feb 23 in Dubai, the ace batter spent extra time at the nets to prepare. He reached the training session one hour earlier than the rest of the team at the ICC Academy on Saturday (Feb 22).

The right-handed batter was joined by the batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and throw-down specialists Nuwan Seneviratne and D Raghvendra (Raghu), and by the time the rest of the team reached the venue, Kohli was already done with his one training session. About 15 minutes later, Kohli removed his batting gear and took a break while putting an ice pack on his left leg.