The Champions Trophy is up and running with three matches already done. In the three matches, two games were between Group A teams while one was played between Group B teams. The eight-team tournament has 12 group stage matches before top two teams from each group go ahead and enter the semis, scheduled to be played in Dubai on Mar 4 and in Lahore on Mar 5.

Each team plays three matches against rest of the teams in its group - making even one loss very difficult for teams to bounce back from.

Here's the updated Champions Trophy Points Table

Group A: India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh

India and New Zealand have won their opening matches, respectively and earned two points each for the win. Bangladesh and Pakistan, however, lost their matches and are yet to open their account.

On the points table, Pakistan are at bottom due to poor net run-rate, while New Zealand are on top with India on second and Bangladesh on third place.

In the opening fixture of the tournament, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs and took their net run-rate to +1.200 while the same points were given to Pakistan but in debit, ie -1.200.

During India vs Bangladesh match, India won the match by six wickets and earned a net run-rate of +0.408 while Bangladesh were handed -0.408 net run-rate.

Team Name Matches Played Wins Loss Points Net Run-rate New Zealand 1 1 0 2 +1.2000 India 1 1 0 2 +0.408 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 -0.408 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -1.2000

Group B: Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa

South Africa beat Afghanistan by a mammoth 107 runs in the first match of Group B to earn two points and go on top of the table. The other two teams, England and Australia, are yet to finish playing a match before they earn or lose points.

The Proteas not only gained two points but also a net run-rate of +2.140 while Afghanistan are at -2.140 on the points table.