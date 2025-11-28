/Ex-Protea AB de Villiers says 'not good thing have emotional coach' like Gambhir

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers has opined on India coach Gautam Gambhir's style after India lost home Test series against the Proteas 0-2. The series loss opened a pandora box in Indian cricket with many asking for removal of Gambhir as the coach in Test cricket at least. Gambhir, meanwhile, has left the fate up to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He may have not been able to get the desired results in Test cricket but has won Champions Trophy 2025 and Asia Cup in white-ball cricket.

AB de Villiers opines on Gambhir's coaching style

"I don’t know what GG is like when it comes to leadership. I’ve known him as an emotional player and if that is the case in the change room, generally an emotional coach is not a good thing to have. But it’s not to say he’s that kind of a coach and the kind of leader behind the scenes,” De Villiers said while talking on Ashwin’s YouTube channel.

While there have been many calls to sack Gambhir as coach from Tests, the decision on it might not be taken by next year before India's next Test series.

When do India play next Test?

India have already played three of the six series in this World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle and have four games out of nine. In the next three series scheduled, they play nine more Tests. India next play Sri Lanka in two-Test series in mid 2026 before going to New Zealand for the same number of Tests. The Gill-led team then hosts Australia for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at home.