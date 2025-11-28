/Former spinner Harbhajan asks for better pitches and says current Indian team lacks 'temperament' to play Tests

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh has asked the Indian Test team to play on better wickets after their latest 0-2 home drubbing against South Africa. The series loss, second at home in little more than an year, has raised a lot of questions on ability of the Indian Test batters to play spin in the home conditions. While head coach Gautam Gambhir has called it a 'transition phase', Harbhajan thinks current Indian Test team lacks the 'temperament' to play five days.

Harbhajan calls for better pitches

"For the betterment of Indian cricket, I think they should forget what has happened in the last 10 to 12 years... start playing on better wickets to save the future generation of Indian cricket," said the former spinner on his YouTube channel. "The kind of temperament needed to play Test cricket requires effort, hard work, discipline, and I feel that for many years this has been missing."

India's series loss to South Africa has also dented their hopes of making it to the final of the current World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

How can India qualify for WTC Final?

India have already played three of the six series in the current WTC 2025-27 cycle - against England, West Indies, and South Africa. They drew the five-Test series against England 2-2, won the two-Test series against West Indies 2-0 and lost against South Africa. They are currently at fifth place with 48.15 percent points with three more series left - two Test each against Sri Lanka and New Zealand away from home and five Tests against Australia at home.