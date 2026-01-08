/Ex-Mizoram Ranji Trophy player dies after collapsing during match

Former Ranji Trophy cricketer from Mizoram, K Lalremruata, died after collapsing during a local cricket match on Wednesday (Jan 7). His sudden death deeply shocked the cricket community in the state and led to the cancellation of all scheduled matches as a mark of respect. The incident took place during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders CC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC. Lalremruata, who was playing for Venghnuai Raiders CC, suddenly fell while the game was underway. He was given immediate help and taken for medical treatment, but doctors could not save him.

Lalremruata had earlier represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy and stayed closely connected with cricket even after his playing days. He served on the Senior Tournament Committee and was known for his honest and dedicated work for the sport.

Many officials and players said he worked quietly but tirelessly to help to organise tournaments and support young cricketers at the grassroots level.

After his death, the Cricket Association of Mizoram announced that all matches scheduled for Thursday would be cancelled. This included games in the 2nd Division Screening Tournament at SCG, Sihhmui, the 3rd Division Screening Tournament semi-finals at Lawipu Playground and the Samagra Inter-School Cricket Tournament for boys and girls at the PUC Ground and MAP Ground in Mualpui. The association said the matches would be played later under a revised schedule.

In a statement, the Cricket Association of Mizoram expressed deep sorrow over Lalremruata’s passing and recognised his valuable contribution to cricket in the state. The association also offered its condolences to his family and prayed for strength during this difficult time.