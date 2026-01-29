/Ex Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp set for Anfield return, but here's a catch

Liverpool fans are set for a happy reunion with their former manager Jurgen Klopp; however, he won’t be replacing under-fire Arne Slot. In fact, Klopp, who won all possible club honours as the manager of the side between 2015 and 2024, will be assistant manager to Sir Kenny Dalglish for the charity match. The charity match will be played during the March International break when Liverpool FC Legends management team face Borussia Dortmund Legends on Saturday (Mar 28).

Klopp set for Anfield reunion

“Klopp will return to the Anfield dugout to assist manager Sir Kenny Dalglish for the charity match, presented by AXA and in association with Forever Reds, on Saturday (Mar 28 ),” a statement on Liverpool’s website read.

“Dalglish and Klopp will be joined on the touchline by LFC ambassador Ian Rush and Forever Reds chair John Aldridge,” the statement added.

The legendary manager will be back at Anfield for the first time since leaving the club in 2024. Klopp enjoyed a highly successful spell in charge of the Reds when he joined the club in 2015. His success story included one Champions League, one Premier League, one FA Cup and two League Cups. He would also help the club win the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, the Club World Cup in the same year, and the FA Community Shield in 2022.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund will come together for the legends game at Anfield 10 years on from their dramatic Europa League quarter-final meeting in 2016. As always, 100 per cent of the proceeds from the match will go directly towards the work of LFC Foundation and Forever Reds, the club’s official former players association.