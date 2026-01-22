LOGIN
From Real Madrid to Bayern Munich, 5 richest football clubs in the world

Published: Jan 22, 2026, 18:33 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 18:33 IST

From Real Madrid to Bayern Munich here is a list of five richest football clubs in the world. The list also features the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. The data used is analysed by Deloitte Football Money League. 

1. Real Madrid (Spain) - $1.4 billion

Spanish giants Madrid generated nearly $1.4 billion in revenue in the 2024/25 season despite failing to win a major trophy. The refurbishment of the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium into a multi-purpose venue continues to pay rich dividends -- Madrid's 594 million euros of commercial revenues alone would be enough for a place in the top 10.

2. Barcelona (Spain) - $1 billion

Barcelona climbed back into second place in Deloitte's table ($1 billion) despite delays forcing them to play the whole season away from the Camp Nou, which is still being redeveloped. Barcelona are currently enjoying a stellar run in Spain and won the La Liga title in 2024-25 season.

3. Bayern Munich (Germany) - $940 million

Bayern Munch were third on the list $940 million, marginally ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, whose income was boosted by winning the Champions League for the first time. Bayern won the 2024-25 Bundesliga title and were the quarterfinalists in the Champions League.

4. Paris Saint-Germain (France) - $914 million

European champions Paris Saint-Germain are fourth on the list as they won the treble of Champions League, Ligue 1 and the French Cup. Their first European title has seen them elevate their finances in the European market.

5. Liverpool (England) - $913 million

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by Premier League clubs, with Liverpool leading the English contingent for the first time. An expansion of Anfield plus a return to the Champions League and winning the Premier League title boosted the Reds' revenue to 836 million euros.

