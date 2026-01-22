/From Real Madrid to Bayern Munich, 5 richest football clubs in the world

From Real Madrid to Bayern Munich here is a list of five richest football clubs in the world. The list also features the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. The data used is analysed by Deloitte Football Money League.
Spanish giants Madrid generated nearly $1.4 billion in revenue in the 2024/25 season despite failing to win a major trophy. The refurbishment of the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium into a multi-purpose venue continues to pay rich dividends -- Madrid's 594 million euros of commercial revenues alone would be enough for a place in the top 10.
Barcelona climbed back into second place in Deloitte's table ($1 billion) despite delays forcing them to play the whole season away from the Camp Nou, which is still being redeveloped. Barcelona are currently enjoying a stellar run in Spain and won the La Liga title in 2024-25 season.
Bayern Munch were third on the list $940 million, marginally ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, whose income was boosted by winning the Champions League for the first time. Bayern won the 2024-25 Bundesliga title and were the quarterfinalists in the Champions League.
European champions Paris Saint-Germain are fourth on the list as they won the treble of Champions League, Ligue 1 and the French Cup. Their first European title has seen them elevate their finances in the European market.
The rest of the top 10 is dominated by Premier League clubs, with Liverpool leading the English contingent for the first time. An expansion of Anfield plus a return to the Champions League and winning the Premier League title boosted the Reds' revenue to 836 million euros.