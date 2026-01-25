/Premier League: Arne Slot blames fatigue for Liverpool's shock loss at Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has blamed fatigue for his team’s shocking loss at Bournemouth on Saturday (Jan 24) in the Premier League. Amine Adli’s last kick of the game resulted in the hosts beating the Reds 3-2 in a match for the ages, ending their 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions. Slot helped Liverpool find form after an array of nine losses in 12 months earlier in the campaign. However, his team has failed to win their last five Premier League matches, denting their chances of a Champions League qualification next season.



Meanwhile, contrary to their domestic troubles, the Reds took a giant step towards the Champions League last 16 with a 3-0 win in Marseille on Wednesday.



Slot’s Liverpool came back from 0-2 down, thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai, before conceding one in the dying minutes of the game, with Adli hitting the winner to see his team home.

Watch winning goal -

"They probably had even more chances than us (in the final 10 minutes) which shouldn't come as a complete surprise to me knowing that we've played two days before in Marseille.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"For the last four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 games we've had to play with the same players (due to) the players we had available and then sometimes a few of them could be at the end of the game a bit tired.

"I think that's what you could see at the end today as well."

Bournemouth's second goal came while Liverpool were down to 10 men as Joe Gomez was forced off injured to further deplete Slot's options at centre-back. Midfielder Wataru Endo had to deputise at the heart of the defence with Ibrahima Konate absent on compassionate leave after the death of his father and Giovanni Leoni out for the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Slot introduced Andy Robertson at half-time despite speculation that the Scotland captain could join Tottenham before the end of the transfer window. The wing-back has just six months left on his contract and is reportedly keen for more first-team action after falling behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order at Anfield.

But Slot insisted that he needs all the bodies he can get right now.

"I need all my players," added Slot. "Robbo had to come in at half-time because I always knew another 90 minutes for Milos against a very intense Bournemouth side was not a possibility.

"There are a lot of games to play and with the players available I have to manage that as well because the last thing we need right now is another injury."