/Ex- India skipper Rohit Sharma says 'quite amazing' on missing T20 World Cup 2026

The last time India played in a T20 World Cup, they lifted the trophy under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in 2024. India beat South Africa in the final, ending a long wait for an ICC title. With that win, Rohit became only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win the T20 World Cup. Now in 2026, things are different. Rohit, who retired from T20Is after the 2024 victory, will not be part of the upcoming T20 World Cup starting in February and will instead watch from outside the team.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s show ‘Captain Rohit Sharma’s Roadmap for T20 World Cup’, Rohit said it would feel strange to watch the tournament from home. He explained that he had played in every T20 World Cup since the beginning, so missing one feels different. While watching regular T20 matches does not affect him much, missing a World Cup makes the reality sink in.

“We were talking about this at home, that it will be strange watching it from home, especially the T20 World Cup. From the time it started until now, I have been part of every World Cup, so it will feel different. When I watch the team playing T20 games, the feeling of missing out isn’t as much. But when you miss a World Cup, the reality really sinks in. That’s when you realise you’re not going to be part of it. So it will be a little weird. However, I will be somewhere in the stadium. It won’t be the same and it will be a different experience, but I’m actually looking forward to it. It will be quite amazing,” Rohit said on JioHotstar’s ‘Captain Rohit Sharma’s Roadmap for T20 World Cup’ show.

India will also miss Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in this edition, as both retired from T20Is on the same day as Rohit after the 2024 triumph. This time, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team. Under his leadership, India have won over 72 per cent of their T20I matches.

Rohit also shared his thoughts on the current Indian squad. He said that the players understand each other well, which will help the team moving forward. According to him, most of the squad has stayed the same for the past two years, with around 80-90 per cent of the players continuing from the last T20 World Cup.