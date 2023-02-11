Ex-India seamer comes out hard on KL Rahul, says his selection is based on favouritism and not on performance

For his series of poor run in Tests, KL Rahul has received latest criticism from the former India fast bowler Venkatesh Pradesh who has come out hard on the India opener saying his selection in the Test side is not based on performance but favouritism. Picked over in-form Shubman Gill – who was coming off a super series against New Zealand where he scored his maiden double hundred in addition to scoring two centuries in white-ball formats, Rahul flopped in the first innings against Australia in Nagpur. The right-hander not only looked in poor touch, he played a lazy shot just at the stroke of stumps on day one to hand debutant Todd Murphy and Australia the needed breakthrough.

Taking to twitter to bash Rahul’s selection, Prasad said though he regards Rahul for all the talent he has, having a Test average of just 34 after being around for nearly eight years is anything but disappointing. Prasad added saying he doesn’t remember the last time anyone was given such an extended rope; and considering there are some in-form players waiting in the wing in Gill and domestic hero Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul’s selection continues to baffles him much like everyone else.

In the following tweet, the former seamer said to make things worse KL is also the designated vice-captain that somewhere guarantees his place in the team. Prasad opined that instead of him, India should appoint Ravichandran Ashwin as Rohit’s deputy given how smart Ashwin is and for the experience he’s carrying. He also said that even players like Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari have had better impacts than Rahul in Tests, but the Bengaluru-born is lucky to play for so long despite not performing consistently.

In his last tweet, he didn’t mince his words and put fingers on those selecting the team saying Rahul is not being picked on the basis of his performance instead he is being favoured. Commenting further, Prasad said most people are yes-man and that’s why they don’t speak about such unfair selections in the Indian team.

You can read the series of tweets by clicking here -

I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023 ×