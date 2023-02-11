Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin guide India to a massive win in Nagpur, takes 1-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar series

India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs on day three of the first Border-Gavaskar series Test in Nagpur. Five wickets to ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the second innings helped India wrap Australia on 91 in almost one session and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Returning star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with both bat and ball as he scored 70 runs in the first innings and picked up seven wickets across two outings. Axar Patel also impressed with an incredible 84 while captain Rohit Sharma entered record books with a hundred to his name as well.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first on the pitch that was criticised for being doctored. They didn’t get off to a great start losing both their openers inside the first three overs. Marnus Labuschagne and former captain Steve Smith then stitched a partnership and kept the game in the control until lunch on day one. The second session went India’s way as returning Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets including that of Marnus and Smith.

Little contributions from Peter Handscomb and keeper-batter Alex Carey did help the cause but couldn’t trouble India for longer. Jadeja returned with a five-for while Ashwin picked three as Australia’s first innings got folded on a mere 177.

Rohit and KL Rahul had India in command before debutant Todd Murphy picked Rahul as his maiden Test wicket just on the stroke of stumps as India ended day one on 77 for one. The first session on day two saw Rohit completing his fifty while Ravi Ashwin played a handy knock of 23 as well. Wickets then fell on regular intervals as India at one stage was 168 for five with Rohit and Jadeja at the crease.

With his first Border-Gavaskar hundred in India, Rohit became the first Indian captain to score centuries in all three formats. After he got cleaned bowled by Pat Cummins on 120, Axar and Jadeja began the rescue act. With respective fifties, both helped India take a lead of over 200. On day three, India’s first innings got ended on 400 with Todd Murphy picking up seven wickets to his name on his Test debut.

Australia’s second innings was never going to be easy and as it happened, they were down and out in no time. Veteran spinner Ashwin came into play from his first over when he picked up Usman Khawaja on five. It was about time before he picked up yet another five-for to his name and put Australia on the mat. Though Steve Smith showed his class by playing some classy shots, he just couldn’t save his team from facing a heavy defeat.