IND vs AUS: Dharamsala unlikely to host third Test, BCCI to take final call following ground inspection

The venue for the third Test between India and Australia – that was earlier scheduled to take place in Dharamsala, could now be changed as the ground is not yet ready to host an international match following renovation, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. It is learned that a team of experts from BCCI had earlier inspected the ground on February 3rd after which it was decided that another inspection will take place later this week that will determine the fate of it.

The BCCI is also believed to have selected a few backup venues - Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune and Indore, just in case Dharamsala is declared not ready to host the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) didn’t host any international game at the venue following those two matches as they had decided to relay the outfield and put in a new drainage system. As per the report, there are still some damp patches on the ground while the dense grass cover that is required to be there is also missing, putting question marks over the ground’s preparation to get ready in time for a Test match.

The ground that is situated in the Dhauladhar mountain range in the Middle Himalayas is regarded as one of the most beautiful grounds in the world. While Dharamsala had played host to ample number of IPL matches in the past, the venue had hosted just one Test before – ironically it was against Australia only during their previous tour in 2016-17. India won that match inside four days.

While the tickets are up for sale for the next Test slated to take place from February 17th-21st in New Delhi, they have not been released for the last two Tests – the fourth being played at the newly built Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9th – 13th.