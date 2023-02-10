1st Test: Virat Kohli apologises to Rohit Sharma after terrible mix-up almost ends Hitman's inning - watch

India had another memorable day in the first Test versus Australia, in Nagpur. After commencing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 edition in style by folding Pat Cummins & Co. for 177 on Day 1, on Thursday (February 09), Rohit Sharma-led India rode on skipper's 120, Ravindra Jadeja's 66 not out and Axar Patel's 52* to reach 321 for 7; leading by 144 runs.

Rohit resumed the day's play at 56 and went on to slam a sublime 212-ball 120, laced with 15 fours and two sixes. He showed grit, determination and class during his knock but could've missed out on reaching his ninth Test hundred when he had a terrible mix-up with his predecessor Virat Kohli for the fourth-wicket stand. The incident took place during the 48th over, bowled by Nathan Lyon.

Kohli nudged a delivery to mid-wicket and began to run before realising there is no run on offer. By then, Rohit had come halfway down when he turned and dived to save himself. Hitman was lucky that the throw wasn't a direct hit otherwise he would've made the long walk back to the pavillion. As Rohit survived, Kohli apologised to him to which the Indian captain had a heartfelt reaction. Here's the video:

Kohli-Rohit only added 16 runs for the fourth wicket before the former Indian captain departed for 12. He was caught behind off debutant Todd Murphy, on a delivery which kept low and was on the legside, but Rohit carried on and became the first Indian skipper to score a hundred in all formats of the game; fourth overall.