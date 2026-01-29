/Ex India men's hockey team coach Michael Nobbs passes away after prolonged illness

Former India Hockey team coach and ex-Australia international Michael Nobbs passed away on Thursday (Jan 29) after a prolonged illness, which came as sad news for the fraternity. Nobbs, who served the Indian men’s side during the 2012 London Olympics, was a legend of the game and played 76 international matches for his country. At the time of his passing, Nobbs was 72 with his playing career spanning from 1979 to 1985.

Nobbs passes away

"Hockey Australia extends its deepest condolences to Michael's family, friends, former teammates, players and all those whose lives and careers were shaped by his contribution to hockey. He will be remembered as a proud Kookaburra, a respected professional, and a servant of the sport,” said Hockey Australia in a statement.

Nobbs was a popular figure in the Indian hockey circuit, having become the coach of the national side in June 2011 until July 2013. He was pivotal in the Indian team’s return to the Olympics and played a crucial role in the qualification campaign. He took over the charge of the Indian side when things were going downhill.

India famously missed out on qualification for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, with pressure on Nobbs to bring back glory days for the nation. The build-up to his tenure was not smooth as India missed out on winning the gold medal in the 2010 Asian Games, therefore, missing out on direct qualification to the London Olympics.

However, Nobbs successfully blended formulae to help India win qualification rounds for the London Olympics, which were held on home soil in Feb 2012. While success eluded India on the turf, Nobbs played a key role in building India's future and drafting young talent on the field.

That paid dividends for the Indian side in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021 due to Covid-19) and the 2024 Paris Olympics. India won bronze medals at both tournaments, ending a 41-year wait for the glory.