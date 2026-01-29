/T20 World Cup 2026: Ajinkya Rahane shuts down Pakistan's boycott call, says 'I don't think they have...'

India batter Ajinkya Rahane has shut down Pakistan’s claim of boycotting the 2026 T20 World Cup after reports of the same emerged earlier in the week. Pakistan, winners of the 2009 T20 World Cup, have threatened to boycott the competition, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stating his team is yet to receive a final green light from the government over participation in the tournament. However, Rahane reckons Pakistan don’t have the guts to pull out of the T20 World Cup, which starts on Feb 7.

Rahane shuts Pakistan’s calls for boycott

“I don't think they can do that. I don't think they have, am I allowed to say, guts? Yeah, I don't think they can do that. They are going to come,” Rahane said on Cricbuzz.

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to move out their matches from India, Pakistan has threatened a boycott in support of the latter. Bangladesh tried to have their matches moved out of India due to security fears, but the ICC rejected the request. An angry Bangladesh then withdrew from the tournament, and Scotland were drafted in as their replacement.

Reports in Pakistan media have also suggested that the 2009 champions could boycott the India match rather than the entire tournament. However, any such decisions could come as a huge consequence for PCB, with ICC ready to axe them from future tournaments and canceling Non Obligation Certificate (NOC) of foreign players to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

When is the India vs Pakistan clash?

According to an agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), all India vs Pakistan matches will be played at a neutral venue in case either nation is a designated host. As things stand, the India vs Pakistan contest in the T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place in Colombo on February 15.