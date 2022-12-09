Ex-England cricketer Gary Ballance signs 2-year deal with Zimbabwe cricket after Yorkshire contract release

Former England batter Gary Ballance is excited about beginning a new phase of his life after signing a 2-year contract with Zimbabwe, his birth country. The 33-year-old recently was released from his contract from Yorkshire that included a stipulation that he cannot play for any other county in the next season. Benched since the end of 2021 season, Gary was involved in a racism scandal last year and had requested for a fresh start to his career.

Balance, who last played for England some five years back, featured in 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for the Poms. After signing a new deal with Zimbabwe cricket, Gary said he will be returning to the game with a ‘new found-passion and excitement’. The left-handed batter said he has been following Zimbabwe cricket and is in touch with a lot of people there; adding he is happy to see Zimbabwe’s progress in international cricket of late.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can't wait to start work with some great coaches and talented players," Ballance said. "The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game.

"I have kept in touch with a number of people within Zimbabwe cricket over the years and it has been great to watch their recent progress especially."

Gary was born in Harare but completed his high school in England. He even represented Zimbabwe at the U-19 World Cup in 2006 while studying at Peterhouse Boys School in Marondera. For England, he played as a middle order batsman from 2014-2017, hitting four centuries at a decent average of 37.45.

Hamilton Masakadza, the former cricketer and current Zimbabwe’s director of cricket, welcomed Gary with open arms. Masakadza said having Gary playing at the domestic and international level for Zimbabwe will be a win-win situation for everyone.