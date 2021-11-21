Ex-cricketer Azeem Rafiq accused of sending 'creepy' and 'vulgar' texts to teenage girl six years ago: Report

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who made allegations of "institutional racism" and bullying during his time with the English county, has been accused of sending "creepy" and "vulgar" Whatsapp messages to a teenage girl.

The girl named Gayathri Ajith, who was 16-years-old when the texting incident happened, has gone public with chat details to support her allegations.

The 22-year-old Gayathri told the Yorkshire Post that in 2015, Azeem Rafiq met her on a flight from Manchester to Dubai. She also claimed that she received messages about 'kissing' from the former cricketer.

She further claimed that the former bowler offered her a drink which she accepted but later denied his invitation of having dinner with him in Dubai.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Gayathri said the texts were "creepy", she also added: "I was just kind of shocked by the crudity of those messages. They were just so vulgar."

Former cricketer Rafiq had said that "institutional racism" at the English club left him close to taking his own life. He told British lawmakers on November 16 that he had lost his career to racism as he detailed discrimination within the English game in a compelling testimony.

Responding to that, Gayathri said, "I'm not disputing any of his racism claims, because I'm sure they're very true experiences. But certain aspects of what he said just don't really sit right with me."

"If he was being forced to drink by his teammates, then surely that wouldn't then mean he would be drinking alone on a flight and encouraging a 17-year-old girl to be drinking with him," she added.

"His behaviour towards me was a direct contradiction really of what he said in his testimony. He's calling for equality and respect, but why is he not embodying that in all aspects? Especially in his tone towards women," Gayathri.

"It's hypocrisy. He is being put on this pedestal for inciting systemic change, but he's really contributing to the problem of the vulgar attitudes towards women," she added.

Recently, Rafiq apologised for using anti-Semitic language in 2011 for making disparaging comments about an unnamed Jewish person in the screenshots shared. He said he has "absolutely no excuses" and is "ashamed" of the message exchange with another cricketer.