Cricket and racism: ECB to probe Azeem Rafiq's claims that word 'Kevin' was used as a slur

Azeem Rafiq is a former cricketer, who was born in Pakistan and moved to England when he was 10 years old, made serious allegations of racism and bullying during his time with Yorkshire. The former player even said that "institutional racism" at the English club left him close to taking his own life.

The allegations have created a stir globally and it got escalated even further when Rafiq told British lawmakers on Tuesday (November 16) he had lost his career to racism. Further detailing discrimination within the English game in a compelling testimony.

During the testimony, Rafiq mentioned that some former teammates, including Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and Gary Ballance had used racial slurs towards him.

ALSO READ | David Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian players after Azeem Rafiq testimony

"'Kevin' was something Gary used to describe anyone of colour in a very derogatory manner. It was an open secret in the England dressing room," Rafiq said.

He said, "Gary and Alex got close to each other playing for England, but I understand Alex went on to name his dog Kevin because it was black. It is disgusting how much of a joke it became."

Now, the ECB has promised to probe the allegations, including the claims that England players used the word 'Kevin'. The term is slang and used as abuse for people from black and Asian backgrounds.

"The first time I became aware of the slur was reading the report. It will now form part of the ECB investigation," Harrison said.

ALSO READ | Azeem Rafiq reveals former England cricketer Gary Ballance used word 'Kevin' in racist context