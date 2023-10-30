Everything you need to know about 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony – when, where and how to watch, live streaming

The most-awaited award ceremony of the year, the 2023 Ballon d’Or, will get underway on Monday (Oct 30) in Paris, France. Besides picking the winner of the most prestigious individual award in football history in men’s and women’s categories, with several top names vying for the same, top prizes in other sections will also be distributed. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony – where and how to watch live on streaming channels.

While all eyes will be on who stands tall in the race for the best player in the men’s category – Lionel Messi, who helped his team win the World Cup last year, or Erling Haaland – the Manchester City striker, who won the treble, speculations are breaking the roof over the potential winners in the women’s category as well.

The Argentinean great, Messi, is the leading contender for the men’s crown, having won a record seven in the past – most by any footballer in history. His World Cup triumph in Qatar gives him an edge over the lanky Norwegian attacker, who scored 52 goals in all competitions.

Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Spain’s World Cup winner, Aitana Bonmati, is expected to bag the top prize.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony -

When is the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony happening?

The 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday (Oct 30).

Where will the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony take place?

The 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Where to watch the 2023 Ballon d’Or live on TV in India?

The 2023 Ballon d’Or live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2023 Ballon d’Or in India?

The live streaming of the 2023 Ballon d’Or will be available free on L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel globally.

When will the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony start?

The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST.

