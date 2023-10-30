Bruno Fernandes not captain material, says Manchester United legend Roy Keane

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes should be stripped of his captaincy according to former player Roy Keane, who blasted the Portuguese international after the squad's 3-0 loss to Manchester City in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford.

"What I saw today, I would take the captaincy off Fernandes. He is not captain material," Keane said on Sky Sports. "He's whinging, he's moaning. "I would start with that because the manager can control that. He is the opposite to what I would want as a captain."

Keane, a former United captain, echoed Gary Neville's thoughts on Fernandes after the side's 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool last season, their heaviest loss since 1931.

Fernandes grew increasingly frustrated during that game in March, waving his arms wildly, falling theatrically and gesturing to manager Erik ten Hag to sub him off.

"I think some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace," Neville, also a former captain at United, said that night. "(United) have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing -- a shambles -- in this game."

Fernandes was made captain last summer after Harry Maguire was stripped of the role. "Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100%," Keane said on Sunday. "I know it's a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material.

