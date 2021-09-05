'Every member is a champion and source of inspiration': PM Modi hails Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a special note for the Indian contingent at the stereotype-defying Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 after the spectacular event came to an end with India winning historic 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, six bronze.

This is India's best-ever Paralympics medal haul. With five medals, the shooting contingent emerged as the biggest contributor, followed by high jump and badminton with four each.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo #Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration."

"The historic number of medals India won has filled our hearts with joy. I would like to appreciate the coaches, support staff and families of our athletes for their constant support to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sports," he added.

PM Modi further wrote, "Like I had said earlier, the people of Japan, particularly Tokyo and the Japanese Government, must be lauded for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics."

🇮🇳 at Tokyo #Paralympics



✅ Highest Haul of 1️⃣9️⃣🏅

✅ Ranked 2️⃣4️⃣th Highest overall ranking

✅ 1️⃣ New 🌏 Record Set & 1️⃣ equalled

✅ 2️⃣ New Paralympics Records Set

✅ 2️⃣ New Asian Records Set

✅ 1st ever 2️⃣🥇in Shooting

✅ 1st ever🥈in Table Tennis

✅ 1st ever🥉in Archery



1/3 pic.twitter.com/fhQT3zCT7U — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 5, 2021 ×

The medal winners and participants were an inspiration but there were some historic firsts. For example, Bhavina Patel became the first Indian table tennis player to win a Paralympic medal, Harvinder Singh's medal in archery was also exemplary, shooter Avani Lekhara stood out as she became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal.