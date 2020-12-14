Europa League Round of 32 draw: Manchester United get Real Sociedad - Check full fixtures

The draw for the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Round of 32 took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland as teams came to know about their fate for the knockout stage of the competition.

While top two teams from the respective groups qualified for the Europa League Round of 32, teams finishing third in their respective UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage also joined them for the draw.

In-form Spanish club Real Sociedad will take on English giants Manchester United in what promises to be a thrilling contest on card whereas Tottenham Hotspur will face Wolfsberg from Austria. Portuguese side Benfica will lock horns with Arsenal. Salzburg will take on Villareal while Leicester face Slavia Praha from the Czech Republic.

The mouth-watering fixture of UEFA Europa League also pipped Roma against Braga. LOSC Lille also face AFC Ajax in a blockbuster clash.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Round of 32 draw in full:

Wolfsberg (AUT) vs Tottenham (ENG)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* vs Club Brugge (BEL)*

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)*

Benfica (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs AC Milan (ITA)

Antwerp (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Leicester (ENG)

Salzburg (AUT)* vs Villarreal (ESP)

Braga (POR) vs Roma (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS)* vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI) vs Leverkusen (GER)

Molde (NOR) vs Hoffenheim (GER)

Granada (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)*

LOSC Lille (FRA) vs Ajax (NED)*

Olympiacos (GRE)* vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 18 February, with the second legs on 25 February. Seeded teams are at home in the second legs. Each club can register a maximum of three new players for the remaining matches by midnight CET on 2 February 2021.

