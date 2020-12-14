UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw: Barcelona to face PSG - Check full fixtures

The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 took place on Monday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Defending UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich will take on Lazio whereas FC Liverpool are set to take on RB Leipzig in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Barcelona are set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in a blocbuster clash while Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 draw featured the eight group winners (seeded) and eight runners-up (unseeded). The seeded teams will play at home in the second legs with no teams playing a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a club from the same national association

Seeded teams

Bayern (GER, Group A)

Real Madrid (ESP, Group B)

Manchester City (ENG, C)

Liverpool (ENG, D)

Chelsea (ENG, E)

Borussia Dortmund (GER, F)

Juventus (ITA, G)

Paris (FRA, H)

Unseeded teams

Atlético (ESP, A)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER, B)

Porto (POR, C)

Atalanta (ITA, D)

Sevilla (ESP, E)

Lazio (ITA, F)

Barcelona (ESP, G)

Leipzig (GER, H)

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 draw in full:

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs FC Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs FC Liverpool

FC Porto vs Juventus

FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla FC vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for 16/17/23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10/16/17 March. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on 19 March.