UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw: Barcelona to face PSG - Check full fixtures

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw (Photo: UCL) Photograph:( Twitter )
The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 took place on Monday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Here is the complete draw of UCL 2020-21 Round of 16.
The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 took place on Monday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Defending UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich will take on Lazio whereas FC Liverpool are set to take on RB Leipzig in what promises to be a thrilling contest.
Barcelona are set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in a blocbuster clash while Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach.
The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 draw featured the eight group winners (seeded) and eight runners-up (unseeded). The seeded teams will play at home in the second legs with no teams playing a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a club from the same national association
Seeded teams
Bayern (GER, Group A)
Real Madrid (ESP, Group B)
Manchester City (ENG, C)
Liverpool (ENG, D)
Chelsea (ENG, E)
Borussia Dortmund (GER, F)
Juventus (ITA, G)
Paris (FRA, H)
Unseeded teams
Atlético (ESP, A)
Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER, B)
Porto (POR, C)
Atalanta (ITA, D)
Sevilla (ESP, E)
Lazio (ITA, F)
Barcelona (ESP, G)
Leipzig (GER, H)
The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for 16/17/23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10/16/17 March. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on 19 March.