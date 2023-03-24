Euro 2024 qualifier: Kylian Mbappe kick starts captaincy reign as France take on WC QFs Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe’s reign as the captain of the French National side will kick start in a high-voltage clash as France take on the Netherlands on Friday, March 24. The encounter that will be played at the Stade de France will see a fresh bloodline in the French group as they play in their first competitive match after the World Cup final defeat to Argentina. On the horizon, the Netherlands will look to upset the odds as they try to draw first blood in the Euro qualifiers.

Didier Deschamps has named Kylian Mbappé as new 𝒍𝒆𝒔 𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒖𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏! ©️

Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/Q5ui3hPopT — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) March 21, 2023 ×

Mbappe takes reign of new era

French legends Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane announced their international retirements after the World Cup leaving a big void in the side. Along with the duo, Karim Benzema also hung his boots for the national side as they made way for the new generation. While Antoine Griezmann was one of the hot choices to replace the departing Lloris as skipper of the side, Mbappe was given the nod by coach Didier Deschamps.

Missing piece in the puzzle

The Euro 2024 will be a golden opportunity for the French National team as they try to find the missing piece in the puzzle. Under the reigns of Deschamps, they have won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 while they were runners-up in the 2022 edition. In 2021, France won the Nations League by beating Italy and Spain en route to glory. The Euro remains the only piece missing in the puzzle for coach Deschamps as his side lost 0-1 on home turf in the 2016 edition.

Netherlands under Koeman’s tenure

The Dutch too will be looking to make a case for themselves and will look to end a 36-year drought of continental success. Ronald Koeman will kick start his second reign as the national team coach after he had initially left for Barcelona. He will have the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Sven Botman at his disposal while the likes of Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay will also look to star in what could be a busy evening for both sides.

France predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud