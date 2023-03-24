Sachin, Messi waited long for World Cup title, so be patient, India's chance will come, feels Ravi Shastri

The Indian cricket team is hands down one of the best teams across formats, but they still haven’t won an ICC trophy in a decade, having last won under MS Dhoni in the 2013 – Champions Trophy. Though they came close to winning titles on several occasions in the past, they fell short of releasing their dream every time. Given India now chase two ICC titles in the 2023 – World Test Championship final against Australia and the home World Cup later, former India coach Ravi Shastri feels India is closer to winning an ICC trophy and has asked fans to keep patience.

Citing examples of the great Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi – both of whom are best in their respective fields, Shastri said even it took them more than four World Cups to finally lift one. While Sachin won a World Cup trophy in his sixth attempt, Messi claimed the top prize in world football aged 35.

Other than MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma led India in the ICC tournaments across formats but haven’t been able to win an ICC trophy. Shastri, under whom India reached the semis of the 2019 World Cup in England, said once India break the barrier of winning the knockout games in ICC events, they will win trophies for fun.

“I think India are due. They have been consistent - they reached finals, and semi-finals regularly. Look at Sachin Tendulkar. He had to play six World Cups to win one ICC trophy. 6 World Cups mean 24 years. And in his last World Cup, he won. Look at Lionel Messi. Classic example that is. I mean how long he has been playing? And when he started winning, he won the Copa America, and the World Cup and scored in the final as well. So you have to wait. It will rain,” Shastri told Sports Yaari, as quoted by Hindustan Times.