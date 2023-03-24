WATCH: Mitchell Perry grabs the 'catch of the summer' in Sheffield Shield final

Mitchell Perry perhaps took the catch of the summer during the ongoing Sheffield Shield final between Victoria and West Australian in Perth. Right-handed medium fast bowler dived to his left and caught a stunner to dismiss Hilton Cartwright on zero off Will Sutherland. Cartwright cut the wide delivery towards the point area, only to find Perry. More so that every fielder ran towards him in utter disbelief and celebrated the big wicket with fans loving each bit off it.

Meanwhile, the wicket came at the right time for Victoria as they reduced their opponents to 53 for four.

You can watch the video here –

After being asked to bat first, Victorian opening pair of Ashley Chandrasinghe and Marcus Harris respected the new ball and the conditions. They failed to hold on to the partnership for long as Lance Morris provided WA with an early breakthrough inside tenth over. While two more wickets, including that of the captain Peter Handscomb derailed their momentum, remarkable resilience shown by out-of-touch young Chandrasinghe kept them afloat in the game.

The left-handed batter showed no signs of fear facing the up-and-attacking WA bowling line-up, who came close on wrapping up Victoria’s first innings before stumps on day one. Chandrasinghe made headlines with his score, that read 46 off 266, including four fours.

Meanwhile, the man under limelight here, Mitchell Perry, was among the runs scoring a gritty 33 off 86 balls, hitting six fours. He was also the third-highest run-getter in the first innings after Chandrasinghe and Matthew Short, who scored 36.

On day two, their innings got wrapped up on 195 with Chandrasinghe carrying his bat on 46 off 280 balls. Western Australia got off to a good start but lost wickets in cluster following the 17th over. Seamer Will Sutherland picked three wickets, while veteran Victorian pacer Scott Boland returned with one.