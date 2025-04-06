Air Pistol Mixed Team world champion Esha Singh continued her impressive form by claiming her second individual silver at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Competing in the women’s 25m pistol final, Esha tallied 35 hits, finishing just behind China’s Sun Yujie, who clinched gold with 38 hits after the 10th and final five-shot series. Fellow Chinese shooter Feng Sixuan secured bronze.

India now boasts a complete medal set—gold, silver, and bronze—at the tournament. Earlier, Sift Kaur Samra struck gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event, while Chain Singh bagged bronze in the men’s 3P event.

The day began with the Indians needing to qualify for the final eight. Manu Bhaker, who was fourth overnight, impressed in the second rapid-fire round with a score of 294, securing the third qualifying spot with a total of 585. Hungarian shooter Veronika Major topped qualifying with 587. Esha also delivered under pressure, matching Manu's rapid-fire score of 294 to finish at 579—just enough to make the final. However, Simranpreet Kaur Brar missed the cut with a total of 576 after a shaky opening.

Manu Bhaker finishes sixth

In the final, Manu started strong and even topped the leaderboard after a perfect five-hit third series, tying with Sun and Feng. Esha, initially in seventh, began her surge in the third series. Her momentum built as she hit the maximum in the fifth, sixth, and seventh series, vaulting into second place, just one behind Sun.

While big names like Tien Chia-Chen (Chinese Taipei), Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp, and even Manu faded in the later rounds, the contest for gold came down to Sun and Esha. Sun held her nerve to finish on top, while Feng won a three-way shoot-off to claim bronze. Manu lost a separate shoot-off to Tien, settling for sixth.

Meanwhile, India’s campaign in the skeet events ended in the qualification stage. Raiza Dhillon was the top Indian in women’s skeet, finishing 11th with 116. Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore followed in 14th and 17th place with scores of 114 and 112, respectively. In men’s skeet, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Gill both shot 116 to finish 20th and 21st, while Gurjoat Khangura ended 22nd with 115.

