Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Oklahoma City Thunder will look to get back to winning ways as they host Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Sunday (April 6) at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma. After losing to Houston Rockets on Friday, Thunders will have the task to stop LeBron James and his army as the race for playoff sportts intensifies. Ahead of the clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, here are all the details, including live streaming and others.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will not be telecast on TV in India.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live on App in India?

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be telecasted on NBC Sports Network in USA.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live on App in USA?

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports app and website in USA.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Streaming Platform Online in India?

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA's official app and website in India.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match in India.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently Fubo app gives free live streaming during trial period for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match in USA.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Sunday, April 6

: Sunday, April 6 Time : 3:30 PM ET (1:00 AM IST)

: 3:30 PM ET (1:00 AM IST) Venue: Paycom Center in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Team Insights:

The LA Lakers have been inconsistent recently as the Western Conference playoff race tightens, sitting at No. 3 with a 47-30 record heading into tonight’s game. They’ve lost five of their last nine, and this game will be a major test as they face the league-leading OKC Thunder for the first time this calendar year.

Conclusion:

We expect a tight contest on Sunday (April 28), but predict Oklahoma City Thunder to beat Los Angeles Lakers.