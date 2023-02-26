Erik ten Hag reveals Sir Alex Ferguson's message for Manchester United ahead of Carabao Cup final

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed the message that Sir Alex Ferguson passed on to him ahead of the big cup final on Sunday. Ten Hag said the former United manager did not need to do any talking to send a message, albeit his actions were enough.

"He is by doing [instead of using words]. I think he left a legacy and that is Manchester United stands for winning and a winning culture," he told Sky Sports.

The Dutch manager hoped that his side could make Ferguson happy with the performance against the Geordies.

"I think he's such a great example for all of us, for humanity, but for all of us around and in Manchester United, he's such a big example and we hope that we can make him proud on Sunday."

Ten Hag had dinner with Ferguson last week which generated a lot of chatter online. When quizzed about what he talked about with the legendary manager, the Dutch said:

"I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience and he wants to share it, he wants to help and support. Man United is his club and he feels so committed. We are doing well. It was a great night and I look forward to the next night with him."

The Red Devils are in search of their first trophy in six years. The last time the club won a trophy was in 2017 when Jose Mourinho managed to engineer a Europa League victory which he dubs one of the biggest achievements of his career.

A club of United's stature being without any silverware for six years has agitated the entire fanbase. Thus, when Ten Hag's men step on the Wembley turf, expectations will be high.

Ever since Ferguson's departure, United have looked wayward and not a world-beating side, despite having top coaches at the helm. However, with Ten Hag at the wheel, United look hungry and capable of winning the trophies.

(With inputs from agencies)