England white-ball captain Jos Buttler joins Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli in ELITE T20 list

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler joined an elite list of T20 batsmen with 10,000 runs during his blistering innings of 83 in 36 balls in Vitality Blast. Buttler is currently playing for Lancashire in England's domestic T20 tournament . His innings also ensured a thumping win for the team, which is vying hard for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Buttler now has 10,080 runs in 372 T20 matches at an average of 34.16 and a strike rate of 144.70. Buttler has also racked up six hundreds and 72 fifties to his name in T20s including for England. The England captain is only the ninth batsman in the world to reach the 10K-run milestone in T20s.

The right-hand batsman plays in all the major T20 leagues across the world apart from England's international side. Some of the T20 teams Buttler plays for in various T20 leagues are Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL), Paarl Royals in SAT20, and Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). He has also previously played for Mumbai Indians in IPL and Melbourne Renegades In BBL as well.

Other batsman in the list are West Indies' Chris Gayle, who also leads the list with 14,562 runs. Behind him on the second and third places are Pakistan's Shoaib Malik and West Indies' Kieron Pollard with 12,528 and 12,175 runs respectively.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli occupies the fourth spot with 11,965 runs and trailing him is Aussie David Warner with 11,695 runs. The next three spots are taken up by Australia's Aaron Finch, England's Alex Hales and India captain Rohit Sharma. Finch has 11,392 runs to his name in T20s while Hales and Sharma have scored 11,214 and 11,035 runs, respectively.

The England captain was also the Orange Cup winner for most runs scored in a season during 2022 IPL season. He had scored 863 runs in 17 matches to help his team reach the finals.

