IND vs WI Series: Sunil Gavaskar FURIOUS at selectors for dropping Pujara, says 'he has been made scapegoat'

Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has been left furious by the decision of the selector's panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after they announced the squad for the West Indies tour on Friday, June 23. Much to the surprise of everyone, veteran star Cheteshwar Pujara won’t be boarding the flight to the Caribbean islands next month as the selectors made a bold choice by picking uncapped youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. According to Gavaskar, Pujara has been the victim of other batter’s failures and should have been given an opportunity for the tour.

NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.



TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… pic.twitter.com/w6IzLEhy63 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023 ×

Gavaskar fumes at selectors

"Why has he been dropped? Why has he been made the scapegoat for our batting failures. He has been a loyal servant of Indian cricket. A loyal and quiet servant. A loyal and quiet achiever. But because he does not have millions of followers on platforms who will make a noise in case he gets dropped, you drop him. That is something beyond understanding. What is the criteria of dropping him and keeping the others who failed? I do not know because nowadays, there is no media interaction with the selection committee chairman," Gavaskar said in an interview.