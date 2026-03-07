/England, West Indies and South Africa to board ICC's charter flight on their way home amid West Asia crisis

The crises in West Asia are unlikely to be eased in the coming days as Israel and the USA continue their strikes in Iran, while retaliation is also on its way. But amid those crisis it is the cricket teams that have been affected in recent times, with teams exiting the T20 World Cup stranded in India. However, in a major breakthrough, South Africa, England and the West Indies are now set to depart for their homeland.

Stranded teams to leave

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has arranged a chartered flight for the West Indies and South Africa, which will depart for Johannesburg. The flight will see both teams returning home via a stop in the financial capital of South Africa. While the Proteas will have direct one-way access to their nation, the West Indies side will then take a separate flight from Johannesburg to Antigua.

For England, another charter flight has been arranged, which will take them from Mumbai to London with no halts.

A section of the South African group, including members of the team management along with players Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde, will head to New Zealand on Sunday for a limited-overs tour beginning on March 15.

Cricket West Indies released a statement on Thursday, clearing their stand on the situation and showing full support to the management.

"During a high-level call earlier today involving CWI, ICC officials, a representative of team management, and a representative of the players, it was confirmed that a charter flight is currently being arranged for the team's departure from India, with the expected departure scheduled within the next 24 hours," CWI had said in a statement.

"The departure time remains subject to final air traffic approvals. The team remains safe and well as arrangements continue to be finalized," the governing body had added.