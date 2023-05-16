England rugby coach Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow to complete Leeds Marathon - WATCH

England rugby team coach Kevin Sinfield, in an emotional gesture, carried his former teammate an friend Rob Burrow over the finish line at the Leeds Marathon. Notably, Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 and uses wheelchair to move.

Sinfield, earlier in the 26.2 miles long race - Leeds' first marathon in 20 years, pushed Burrow on the wheelchair and carried him to complete the race together in front of a jubilant crowd at Headingly Stadium. After finishing the race, Sinfield also gave a kiss to Burrow, 40, to show affection for his friend after the rest of 12,500 runners. Have a look at the video here: Friendship ❤️



Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow cross the finish line together at the end of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon pic.twitter.com/jl0TCjTWib — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) May 14, 2023 × Burrow, who played for Leeds Rhinos throughout the career and was a prolific scorer and had the nickname 'Little Rob Burrow' because of his 5'5" height. The former Rhinos star, however, has refused to back down due to the disease.

In 2020, Burrow spoke soon after being diagnosed with MND and had said that he "doesn't want people feeling sorry for me." The legend added further, "I'm not putting my head down and sulking, I'm just keeping positive and getting on with it."

As for Sinfield, a former teammate of Burrow, has done everything he can to generate awareness about MND. The England coach has raised roughly $10 million in various charities.

Sinfield, in one such charity event, completed an Ultra 7 in 7 challenge back in November 2022 when he ran seven consecutive ultra-marathons. Earlier in 2021, the England coach had ran 101 miles in just 24 hours for another charity event.

Before the Leeds' marathon, Sinfield, on Friday, had said, "To raise money for the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity is really important, but this is also about a celebration of friendship."

Nonetheless, the gesture by Sinfield and the courage shown by Burrow speaks volumes of their friendship.

