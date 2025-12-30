/England pick Archer, drop Livingstone from provisional T20 World Cup squad | check full team

England has named a power-packed 15-man provisional squad for the forthcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. The two-time winners have taken some risky calls in their quest for the record third title by dropping T20 specialist Liam Livingstone and recalling seamer Jofra Archer for the multi-team tournament. Archer, who got ruled out of the final two Ashes Tests after suffering a left side strain midway through the third game in Adelaide, returns to the side; England has also recalled quick Josh Tongue, who impressed with his maiden Ashes five-for in the recently concluded Boxing Day tie in Melbourne.

Here is England’s provisional 15-man squad for the T20 WC –

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (World Cup only), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse (Sri Lanka tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood



Uncapped in white-ball cricket, Tongue makes it to the provisional squad as a strike bowler, who, per head coach Brendon McCullum and T20I captain Harry Brook, can be useful on flat pitches in India and Sri Lanka, the two venues for the T20 WC.

While keeper-batter Jamie Smith is ruled out from England’s white-ball schemes, starting with a shadow tour of Sri Lanka ahead of the marquee event, Ben Duckett, the Test opener, who recently made headlines for drinking heavily on a mid-tour trip to Noosa, returned to bat at the top of the order.



Besides them, the 2024 semi-finalists have included seasoned performers like Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid and Phil Salt, alongside naming the veteran keeper-batter Josh Buttler in the T20 WC squad. In the bowling department, England has named left-arm quick Luke Wood, with two spin-bowling all-rounders in Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed also finding places in the team.



Tom Banton and Jacob Bethell are two youngsters, with Brook leading the batting attack. This squad, however, remains the same for the Sri Lanka T20Is, barring just one change.



England will begin the white-ball tour with three One-Dayers starting January 22 in Colombo, before competing in as many T20Is, concluding February 3, four days before the tournament gets underway.



Meanwhile, England is placed in Group C, alongside former two-time winners, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and debutants Italy.

England will face the West Indies in their tournament opener on Wednesday (Feb 11) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Check out England’s white-ball squads for the away Sri Lanka tour –

T20I Squad - Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (World Cup only), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse (Sri Lanka tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and Luke Wood

