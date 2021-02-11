England announce squad for T20I series against India as Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan return

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 11, 2021, 05.37 PM(IST)

England announce squad for T20I series against India as Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan return Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

The England National Selectors on Thursday named a 16-player squad for the men’s T20I matches in India in March. Jos Buttler returns to the squad after being relieved of his duties for the remainder of the Test series against the Virat Kohli-led side.  

The likes of Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Ben Stokes all have been named in the England squad while the likes of Jason Roy, Adil Rashid have been included in the team for the shortest format of the game. 

The touring party depart on Friday 26 February and will play five IT20s in Ahmedabad. 

England Men’s T20I Squad vs India: 

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham). 

Reserves

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire). 

The squad for the three ODIs that follow the T2I series will be announced in due course. 

India vs England, T20I series: Full Schedule

12 March: 1st T20I India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 

14 March: 2nd T20I India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 

16 March: 3rd T20I India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 

18 March: 4th T20I India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 

20 March: 5th T20I India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 

 

