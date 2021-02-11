IPL: Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as batting consultant

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 11, 2021, 02.53 PM(IST)

Sanjay Bangar. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Bangar will join Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.

India's former batting coach Sanjay Bangar is set to join Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore as a batting consultant. Team's Twitter confirmed the news. 

ALSO READ: VVS Laxman urges for more 'commitment' from Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma

Banger will join Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for #IPL2021!," the franchise tweeted.

×

Sanjay Bangar became India's batting coach in 2014, he went on to hold the position till 2019 World Cup. He was succeeded by Vikram Rathour. Bangar has managed an IPL franchise in the past too. He joined Kings XI Punjab as an assistant coach before taking over as the head coach.  

However, Bangar and KXIP went separate ways after the 2017 season. In 2020 IPL season, Bangar appeared in the commentary dugout during the matches analysing the shots played by the batsmen. 

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore released 10 players ahead of the 2021 season. These players were Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

The Banglore-based franchise will enter the IPL 2021 auctions with ₹35.7 crores left in their purse with 17 slots to fill (13 domestic and four overseas). 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 11, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
 VS
WI
223/5
(90.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 05, 2021 | 1st Test
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
(95.5 ov) 337
(58.1 ov) 192
VS
ENG
578 (190.1 ov)
178 (46.3 ov)
England beat India by 227 runs
Full Scorecard →
Feb 04, 2021 | 2nd Test
South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2021
PAK
(114.3 ov) 272
(102.0 ov) 298
VS
SA
201 (65.4 ov)
274 (91.4 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App