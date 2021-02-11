VVS Laxman urges for more 'commitment' from Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has urged vice-captain Ajikya Rahane and opener, Rohit Sharma, to show more "commitment" in the second Test match against England. The match will be played on Saturday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both batsmen failed to leave an impact with the bat in the first Test against the visitors that resulted in India's 227-run loss.

“I want to see commitment from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in the next match, that they should win or save the match,” said Laxman on Star Sports.

Ajinkya Rahane contributed just one run in both innings. Rahane fell for one run in the first innings after Joe Root's single-handed catch and in the second innings, he was out on duck as he had no answer to James Anderson's reverse swing that crashed the stumps.

“The way Ajinkya Rahane got out in the second innings, I didn't feel he was ready for the fight. It was known that Anderson will be reversing the ball; you can get out to a good ball, but if your footwork is not correct, and you don't come into the right position, that too at the start of the innings, it makes you feel sad. So, the way Ajinkya Rahane got out, he will be disappointed,” he added.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring just six runs after finding a thick edge to Jofra Archer's delivery giving an easy catch Jos Buttler. In the second innings, Rohit was off to a promising start but Jack Leach's clinical spin bowled the Indian opener.

Laxman suggested that the opening batsman should be more careful while dealing with deliveries bowled outside off.

“Rohit Sharma will be disappointed the way he got in the first innings. As a batsman you know where the bowlers are going to attack you, what is not your strength. We know Rohit Sharma has to play a little more carefully outside off-stump at the start of his innings,” said Laxman.