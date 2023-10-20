ENG vs SA head to head: World Cup 2023 England vs South Africa date, time, squads, playing XI, live streaming
Story highlights
ENG vs SA Head to Head: England and South Africa are set to encounter each other in the tweenth game of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (Oct 21).
England suffered a humiliating 69-run defeat to Afghanistan in Delhi in the opening match of the tournament. Moreover, England have lost two out of their three games and are placed fifth on the points table.
South Africa, on the other hand, started the tournament with a record-breaking win against Sri Lanka and followed it up with resounding victory over five-time World Cup champs Australia.
ENG vs SA World Cup 2023: Weather update
Saturday, October 21, There is no possibility of rain but the weather in the Financial Capital will be very hot.
England vs South Africa Head-to-Head ODI Record
England and South Africa have faced each other in 69 matches in ODI. Among them, England have won 30 whereas South Africa have come out victorious on 33 occasions. 5 matches ended without a result. 1 match ended with tie.
Total matches played: 69
Matches won by England: 30
Matches won by South Africa: 33
Matches without result: 5
Matches tie: 1
ENG vs SA World Cup 2023: Live-streaming details
Match: England vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 20
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date & Time: Saturday, October 21, 02:00 PM (IST)
Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app and website
England vs South Africa Probable Playing 11
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee
England vs South Africa Squad
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
