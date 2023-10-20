ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill opens up about India's strategy on chasing after four wins in a row

India have four wins in four games in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and all those wins came while chasing. India batter Shubman Gill, who sat out first two games with sickness, says the team had talked about chasing well ahead of the quadrennial tournament and the team's happy with the results while chasing so far.

“Definitely, I think this is one of the things which was talked about, especially leading up to the World Cup, that we were not chasing that well, those big totals,” Gill said as reported by the ICC after India's win over Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune.

“I think having won all the four matches while chasing, I think it's a great way to have that momentum with us in those big games that we'll have moving forward.

“I think when we bat first, we know which template to go with and we have made big scores regularly. When we chase big scores, especially in big tournaments, it is important to chase. Once you gain confidence with the batsmen, it helps a lot in big matches.

“The coach and the captain have a bigger role to play. We have to chase the opponent. We'll see how the wicket is and how the conditions will be for batting.”

Before the World Cup started, there was a lot of talk of dew playing a role later in the evening but the conditions have stayed stable to the larger extent so far and Gill reiterated the same about Pune.

“I don't think the pitch changed much, honestly, it was a good batting wicket.”

“The approach while chasing, Rohit has been batting exceptionally well and he's been all guns blazing, especially while chasing. And I think that's giving us the right momentum.

“Then it's easier for the batsmen who are coming in when the run rate is around four or five in chasing.”

Gill was also all praise for senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - India's top two run getters in the ongoing ODI World Cup and said that he tries to learn from them.

“To see them how they go about their business in World Cup and in big games is what I always try to learn from them.

“I think there's a fine line between sometimes being too aggressive or going in the shell, especially playing big games.

“But I think the way they play, the way their mindset is playing those big games in the World Cup is what I try to learn from them,” added the opening batter.

India next play against New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamsala.

