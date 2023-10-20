India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, in a setback to the team, will be missing the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamsala. Pandya got injured during India's win over Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune. He was taken for a scan after twisting his ankle and returned to the ground afterwards.

The BCCI, in a press release, confirmed that Pandya will not be travelling with the team to Dharamsala to play against New Zealand but instead will join the team in Lucknow for the match against England.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," read the BCCI release.

As per a report in the Indian Express, a BCCI official was also quoted saying that the all-rounder will be missing India's next game against New Zealand.

“He will be heading to Bengaluru where he has been asked to report to the NCA. The medical team assessed his ankle scan report and it looks he will be fine by taking an injection. The BCCI consulted a specialist doctor in England and they too were of the similar opinion. He will be missing the next game,” a BCCI official said as per the report.

The incident happened during the ninth over of the Bangladesh innings when Pandya was bowling his first over. On the third ball of his over, he tried to stop a shot by Bangladesh batter in his follow-through and twisted in his ankle. The team physio attended him immediately on the ground but the all-rounder wasn't able to continue.

Pandya left the field, hobbling, and was taken for scans afterwards. India batter Virat Kohli, meanwhile, completed the remaining over for the team.

After India won the match by seven wickets, skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about Pandya's injury and said there's nothing serious to worry about.

“He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry. We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward,” Rohit said.

According to another report in the Cricbuzz, Pandya's scans has been sent to a specialist and further action will be taken after the assessment from the the doctor.

