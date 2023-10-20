India skipper Rohit Sharma now has the most runs while chasing in the ODI World Cups, going past Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during his 48-run innings on October 19. Rohit's innings also helped India lay a solid platform as they chased 261 for their fourth win on the trot in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rohit now has 771 runs in 13 innings in the quadrennial tournament, 28 runs more than Shakib's 743 runs in 19 innings. Rohit has scored four hundreds out of his seven ODI World Cup tons while chasing, including three fifties and a 48 in the last game.

The next three batters on the list of most runs scored while chasing are Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga with 727 runs, former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming with 692 runs and former West Indies batter Brian Lara with 681 runs. Virat Kohli, who is often touted as a chase master, has 632 runs while chasing in the ODI World Cups.

Overall, Rohit has 1,243 runs in 21 ODI World Cup games - third most for India behind Sachin Tendulkar's 2,278 in 45 games and Virat Kohli's 1,289 in 30 games.

Earlier, Rohit surpassed Sachin to record most hundreds in the ODI World Cup with a century against Afghanistan in India's second match. Sharma seven tons in the tournament history are one more than Sachin Tendulkar's tally of six.

Rohit also has the most runs in the ongoing ODI World Cup - 265 in four matches as India sit on top of the points table with eight points after four back-to-back wins. Kohli is right behind Rohit with 259 runs in 4 innings with one hundred and two fifties.

The form of India batters, especially Virat and Rohit has ensured India remain favorites to win the ODI World Cup as the tournament reaches its half-stage.

India next play against New Zealand in their fifth game on October 22 in Dharamsala.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE