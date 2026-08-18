/ENG vs PAK: Who will lead Pakistan? Babar Azam's injury threatens participation in opening Test

Pakistan are set to start their three-Test series in England on Wednesday (Aug 19) in Leeds but skipper Babar Azam's participation remains doubtful. Babar, who had recently taken over Test captaincy from Shaan Masood, is nursing an impact injury on right hand. Pakistan will be making a late selection call about Babar's participation and will follow the medical advice Mohammad Abbas during a press conference after the team arrived in Leeds of Monday (Aug 17). Along with Babar, Shan Masood is also recovering from an injury, leaving him doubtful as well.

What happened to Babar Azam?

Babar had suffered an impact injury on his right hand during the second Test of recently-concluded series against West Indies. He, nonetheless, took part in Pakistan's warm match against Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham. The batter was unlucky again to get hit on the same hand, prompting him to get retired hurt and not take any further part in the match, which a PCB statement called "precautionary measure."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking on Babar's participation in the first Test, Abbas confirmed during the press conference that "whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day."

"He did a few throwdowns and some batting practice today. But we'll have to follow medical advice for it," Abbas added.

What about Shan Masood?

Former Pak skipper Masood suffered a fractured finger during the first Test against West Indies and did not participate in the warm up match. According to Abbas, however, the prospect of him playing the first Test is brighter.

"With Shan, too, we're just going to rely on the medical advice," Abbas said. "Shan practiced for the whole session and looked very good."

Who leads Pakistan if Babar doesn't play?